Further+discussions+on+health+protection+methods+between+the+Election+Commission+and+the+Ministry+of+Health

The Election Commission and the Ministry of Health are engaged further in a study on how to hold the election in a way that protects health.

A spokesman of the Election Commission told the Hiru News Team that suggestions and ideas are being discussed on how to hold the election following health protection methods.

The Ministry of Health had submitted basic health protection methods to the Election Commission previously.

Anyhow, medical recommendations and opinions of the Election Commission will be studied further by both factions regarding use of postal votes, voting, counting of votes in relation to the election and health protection methods connected.