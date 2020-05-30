Public+Health+Inspectors+decide+to+strictly+engage+in+observation+of+Covid-19

The Public Health Inspectors Union of Sri Lanka has taken steps to engage strictly in observation of whether the Coronavirus exists further within society and whether health protection methods are being followed.

President of the Union Upul Rohana said that they will engage in observing individuals who have recovered subsequent to being infected by the virus as well as shops and institutions which have been opened complying with health protection methods.

Meanwhile, Sri Lankans living in Myanmar have donated to the Navy, a stock of health protection clothing and face masks worth Rs. 350,000 to help prevent and control the Coronavirus from spreading.