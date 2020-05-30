Number+of+Corona+deaths+in+America+reach+almost+one+hundred+thousand

The number of Coronavirus infected patients worldwide has exceeded 5,497,000 and the number of deaths reported is 346,649.

The highest number of deaths 99,300 is reported from America.

The number of infected persons in that country exceeds 1, 686,000.

While the number of Coronavirus deaths in America is close to reaching one hundred thousand, a death notice containing the names of a thousand persons who had died from the virus was published in the first page of the New York Times newspaper yesterday.

It was mentioned that this list of names represented about 1 percent of the number of people who had died as a result of the virus.

The newspaper had said that this list could not be considered simply a name or a number only.

Anyhow, during this weekend which commemorates war heroes, Americans were seen gathering on beaches and riding on boats and spending the weekend as usual and foreign reports said that not much attention was focused on the spread of the virus.

Prior to Memorial weekend, the American flag was flown half-mast for three days in memory of those who had died due to the Coronavirus.

It is said that American President Donald Trump against whom allegations are being made regarding the spread of the Coronavirus increasing, spent the weekend playing golf in a relaxed manner.

Meanwhile, the Al Arabia newspaper reported that the drug manufactured for controlling the Cofid-19 virus, Favipiravir has reached the final phase of clinical trials.

A Russian pharmaceuticals company has produced this drug with the assistance of the Direct Investment Fund of the Russian Government.

It has reached the final phase of the trial where it will be given to patients infected with the Covid-19 virus and it has been confirmed that there is a significant improvement in the time it takes for a patient to recover.

It is believed that medical facilities in hospitals will be saved by 30 to 40 percent.