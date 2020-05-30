The government is preparing to introduce an insurance scheme for tourist guides. Minister of Industrial Exports, Investment promotion, tourism and aviation services Prasanna Ranatunga, it is said has instructed the Chairperson of the Tourism Development Authority to make arrangements for this.

This was subsequent to a request being submitted to introduce an insurance scheme during a discussion held with tourist guides’ companies.

The number of tourist guides registered with the Tourist Development Authority is more than 5,000.