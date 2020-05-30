1,710 people arrested for violating curfew regulations in 24 hours

A total of 1,710 people have been arrested on charges of violating curfew regulations in the 24-hour period that ended at 6.00 am this morning.



Police Media Division stated that 557 vehicles were also taken into custody during this period.



Accordingly, 64,387 persons have been arrested in connection with curfew violations since curfew was imposed on March 20 to control the spread of the coronavirus.



Police Media Division stated that 18,169 vehicles have also been taken into custody during this period.





