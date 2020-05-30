Afghanistan frees 2,000 Taliban prisoners

The Afghan government has decided to release several Taliban prisoners in response to the ceasefire announced by the Taliban during the Ramadan.



President Ashraf Ghani said yesterday the process for the release of up to 2,000 Taliban prisoners had begun.



He further stated that the move is aimed at ensuring the success of the peace process.



The release of Taliban prisoners has been a focus of previous talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban.



The Taliban also reached an agreement with the US in February, which would mean the withdrawal of US troops in Afghanistan within 14 months.



The US signed an agreement with the Taliban to end the 18-year-long Afghan war.