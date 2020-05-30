සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

PCR tests conducted in Sri Lanka exceed 54,000

Monday, 25 May 2020 - 9:25

PCR+tests+conducted+in+Sri+Lanka+exceed+54%2C000
The Health Department states that the number of PCR tests carried out in the country has exceeded 54,000.

Yesterday  1,742 more more PCR tests were conducted.

Accordingly, the number of PCR investigations carried out in the country has increased to 54,834 since 18th February.

Total number of PCR tests conducted – 54,834

The PCR test condcuted in May si goven below; 

Date

PCR tests 
conducted

24-May

1,742

23-May

1,998

22-May

1,970

21-May

1,603

20-May

1,108

19-May

1,062

18-May

960

17-May

1,254

16-May

1,081

15-May

938

14-May

1,489

13-May

889

12-May

1,078

11-May

1,057

10-May

1,282

09-May

1,424

08-May

1,821

07-May

1,553

06-May

1,147

05-May

1,491

04-May

986

03-May

1,636

02-May

1,681

01-May

1,107
Twenty (20) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,613
Twenty (20) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,613
Saturday, 30 May 2020 - 23:27

Twenty (20) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. So far 55 positive patients have been identified today. The country... Read More

Twenty-Seven (27) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,593
Twenty-Seven (27) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,593
Saturday, 30 May 2020 - 22:50

Twenty-Seven (27) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. So far 35 positive patients have been identified today. The... Read More

Kotikawatte residents engage in a silent protest against the reclamation of a marshy land (Video)
Kotikawatte residents engage in a silent protest against the reclamation of a marshy land (Video)
Saturday, 30 May 2020 - 22:46

Residents of the area staged a silent protest against the reclamation of a marshy land in the Vivekarama area belonging to the Kotikawatta and Mulleriyawa... Read More



Trending News

Three police officers on duty near the Moratuwa hotel that was attacked, interdicted
30 May 2020
Three police officers on duty near the Moratuwa hotel that was attacked, interdicted
Cyber-attack on Bureau of Foreign Employment and Ministry of Public Administration websites by Pro LTTE Tamil Eelam Cyber Force team
30 May 2020
Cyber-attack on Bureau of Foreign Employment and Ministry of Public Administration websites by Pro LTTE Tamil Eelam Cyber Force team
Three families closely associated with an Army officer in Horana quarantined - Army officer confirmed for coronavirus infection
30 May 2020
Three families closely associated with an Army officer in Horana quarantined - Army officer confirmed for coronavirus infection
Coronavirus daily reported infected patients and deaths increase in India
30 May 2020
Coronavirus daily reported infected patients and deaths increase in India
One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,559
30 May 2020
One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,559

International News

Air India’s flight bound for Russia forced to return after the pilot was tested positive for coronavirus
30 May 2020
Air India’s flight bound for Russia forced to return after the pilot was tested positive for coronavirus
Jayalaitha's wealth to a journalist
30 May 2020
Jayalaitha's wealth to a journalist
Violence escalates in the US - CNN crew filming the incidents arrested - 46 year old Floyd pleaded for his life while pinned to the ground
29 May 2020
Violence escalates in the US - CNN crew filming the incidents arrested - 46 year old Floyd pleaded for his life while pinned to the ground
South Korean schools close again with the new wave of the coronavirus
29 May 2020
South Korean schools close again with the new wave of the coronavirus
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.