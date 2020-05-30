PCR tests conducted in Sri Lanka exceed 54,000

Yesterday 1,742 more more PCR tests were conducted.
Accordingly, the number of PCR investigations carried out in the country has increased to 54,834 since 18th February.
Total number of PCR tests conducted – 54,834
The PCR test condcuted in May si goven below;
|
Date
|
PCR tests
|
24-May
|
1,742
|
23-May
|
1,998
|
22-May
|
1,970
|
21-May
|
1,603
|
20-May
|
1,108
|
19-May
|
1,062
|
18-May
|
960
|
17-May
|
1,254
|
16-May
|
1,081
|
15-May
|
938
|
14-May
|
1,489
|
13-May
|
889
|
12-May
|
1,078
|
11-May
|
1,057
|
10-May
|
1,282
|
09-May
|
1,424
|
08-May
|
1,821
|
07-May
|
1,553
|
06-May
|
1,147
|
05-May
|
1,491
|
04-May
|
986
|
03-May
|
1,636
|
02-May
|
1,681
|
01-May
|
1,107