Three persons who obstructed the duties of Army personnel at the Kopay check point, remanded

The three suspects who were taken into custody for having obstructed the duties of Army personnel at the Army Road Barrier at Kopay – Jaffna have been remanded until tomorrow subsequent to being produced before the Magistrate of Jaffna. When a three-wheeler was stopped at the Kopay – Urumbirai junction Army Road barrier being maintained by personnel of the Kopay Army Camp and was being inspected the individuals in it had pushed aside the Army personnel and fled. According to an investigation carried out by the Kopay Police, they were arrested. They were residents of Analathivu – Sandilippai and Irupalai.