Kim who gained victory over death, holds a sudden discussion on nuclear weapons warning other countries

Monday, 25 May 2020 - 11:32

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un who was said to have died and was the focus of the world recently, has appeared in public addressing the media.

With the news that the 36 year old Dictator Ruler had disappeared from the world certain international media had reported that subsequent to brain surgery he had passed away.

At the same time…South Korean media reports said that Kim Jong-un was in hiding fearful of contracting the Coronavirus.

Some other media reported that he had been infected with the Coronavirus.

Anyhow, North Korea which is considered to be a secret state did not make any comment at all and on 1 May focusing the attention of the entire world on him, media in that country published a series of photographs with Kim Jong-un.

That was, saying that he attended the opening of a fertilizer factory.

Kim Jong-un has suddenly appeared in the front of the media again and the Daily Mail newspaper reported that he mentioned arming the Army and especially regarding further improving nuclear abilities.

It is also reported that he discussed on how to act against foreign forces.

It is mentioned that this is some sort of a warning to the world.

One day after Kim ‘s appearance in public there was an exchange of gunfire on the borders between South and North Korea.

Anyhow, amidst many rumours about Kim, certain people said that an announcement about his death will be heard very soon in the future. However, all of these rumours were proved false with Kim appearing in public in the presence of media.

South Korean Member of Parliament Kum Biung-kee said that there is no problem regarding the health of the North Korean leader and that no surgery even had been done on him.

Meanwhile, no Coronavirus infected persons have been reported from North Korea and certain media reports that Kim Jong-un would have killed any Coronavirus infected persons found in that country.  

