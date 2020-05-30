Goods+and+cash+stolen+after+breaking+into+a+shop+and+a+printing+press+

A shop and a printing press located at the Kudagama junction on the Hatton – Nuwara Eliya main road was broken into and robbed. Cash, cigarettes and a number of other items had been stolen.

The Dimbula Police said that this theft had taken place at dawn today (25).

The Police further said that the robbers had broken the locks in the front and entered the shop.

The Police have launched investigations to take into custody the thieves connected to this robbery using video footage from security cameras fixed in shops close to the shops that were robbed.