Mother+of+three+dies+in+wasp+attack

In a wasp attack on a group of workers who were plucking tea leaves a woman has died, the Hatton Police said.

It is reported this wasp attack took place this morning (25).

When a group of workers were plucking tea at the Dikoya Estate in Hatton an eagle had attacked a wasps’ nest on a tree and the wasps been disturbed and attacked the estate workers.

The 48 year old mother of three who died in the wasps attack was a resident on the Abosley Estate – Hatton.

Our Correspondent said that six women who were in a critical condition due to the wasp attack and two others were admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the Dikoya Base Hospital.