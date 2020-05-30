Tourist Board approved hotels and restaurants in Colombo permitted to open for business from tomorrow (Video)

Colombo Municipal council states that the Tourist Board approved hotels and restaurants within its limits could be opened for business effective tomorrow.



Chief Medical Officer of the Council, Ruwan Wijemuni said such business entities should follow strict health guidelines while in operation.

Meanwhile, Senior DIG in charge of the Western Province, Deshabandu Tennakoon said the curfew will be relaxed from tomorrow but gymnasiums, weekly fairs and street vendors will not be allowed to open for business.



The Government has scheduled to lift the island wide curfew including the Colombo and Gampaha districts from 5 am tomorrow.

However, it will be re-imposed from 10 p.m.



The indefinite curfew is to be lifted in the Gampaha and Colombo districts after 66 days.



Thereafter, the curfew will be lifted daily from 4 am and, will be re-imposed at 10pm throughout the island.



Meanwhile, the Public Administration Ministry stated that it expects to bring down more workers from tomorrow than that of the previous week.



