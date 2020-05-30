Corona infected persons worldwide exceed 5.5 million, America imposes bans on those arriving from Brazil

America has banned everyone coming from Brazil except American citizens.

The reason is because Brazil has now reached second place in the spread of the Coronavirus.

Anyhow, even while the number of deaths in America is nearing one hundred thousand, foreign media said that daily activities in all states are being carried out as normal.

1,686,436 Coronavirus infected persons have been reported from America as of now and the number of deaths reported is 99,300.

Brazil which is in second place where the Coronavirus spreading is concerned has reported 365,213 infected patients.

The number of deaths in that country stands at 22,746.

In Italy and France where the virus spread rapidly previously, there is a drop in the number of infected patients being reported.

The total number of infected persons in Italy is 229,858 and the number in France is reported to be 182,584.

During the past few hours today, the highest number of deaths reported has been from Mexico which is 215.

Accordingly the total number of deaths in Mexico is 7,394 and it is reported that the total number of infections there is 68,620.

The Coronavirus which has spread to 215 countries across the world by now, has exceeded 5.5 infected persons and the number of deaths worldwide is 346,761.

The number of persons who have recovered has increased to 2,304,469.