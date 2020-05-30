සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Corona infected persons worldwide exceed 5.5 million, America imposes bans on those arriving from Brazil

Monday, 25 May 2020 - 18:17

Corona+infected+persons+worldwide+exceed+5.5+million%2C+America+imposes+bans+on+those+arriving+from+Brazil

America has banned everyone coming from Brazil except American citizens.

The reason is because Brazil has now reached second place in the spread of the Coronavirus.

Anyhow, even while the number of deaths in America is nearing one hundred thousand, foreign media said that daily activities in all states are being carried out as normal.

1,686,436 Coronavirus infected persons have been reported from America as of now and the number of deaths reported is 99,300.

Brazil which is in second place where the Coronavirus spreading is concerned has reported 365,213 infected patients.

The number of deaths in that country stands at 22,746.

In Italy and France where the virus spread rapidly previously, there is a drop in the number of infected patients being reported.

The total number of infected persons in Italy is 229,858 and the number in France is reported to be 182,584.

During the past few hours today, the highest number of deaths reported has been from Mexico which is 215.

Accordingly the total number of deaths in Mexico is 7,394 and it is reported that the total number of infections there is 68,620.

The Coronavirus which has spread to 215 countries across the world by now, has exceeded 5.5 infected persons and the number of deaths worldwide is 346,761.

The number of persons who have recovered has increased to 2,304,469.

Twenty (20) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,613
Twenty (20) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,613
Saturday, 30 May 2020 - 23:27

Twenty (20) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. So far 55 positive patients have been identified today. The country... Read More

Twenty-Seven (27) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,593
Twenty-Seven (27) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,593
Saturday, 30 May 2020 - 22:50

Twenty-Seven (27) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. So far 35 positive patients have been identified today. The... Read More

Kotikawatte residents engage in a silent protest against the reclamation of a marshy land (Video)
Kotikawatte residents engage in a silent protest against the reclamation of a marshy land (Video)
Saturday, 30 May 2020 - 22:46

Residents of the area staged a silent protest against the reclamation of a marshy land in the Vivekarama area belonging to the Kotikawatta and Mulleriyawa... Read More



Trending News

Three police officers on duty near the Moratuwa hotel that was attacked, interdicted
30 May 2020
Three police officers on duty near the Moratuwa hotel that was attacked, interdicted
Cyber-attack on Bureau of Foreign Employment and Ministry of Public Administration websites by Pro LTTE Tamil Eelam Cyber Force team
30 May 2020
Cyber-attack on Bureau of Foreign Employment and Ministry of Public Administration websites by Pro LTTE Tamil Eelam Cyber Force team
Three families closely associated with an Army officer in Horana quarantined - Army officer confirmed for coronavirus infection
30 May 2020
Three families closely associated with an Army officer in Horana quarantined - Army officer confirmed for coronavirus infection
Coronavirus daily reported infected patients and deaths increase in India
30 May 2020
Coronavirus daily reported infected patients and deaths increase in India
One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,559
30 May 2020
One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,559

International News

Air India’s flight bound for Russia forced to return after the pilot was tested positive for coronavirus
30 May 2020
Air India’s flight bound for Russia forced to return after the pilot was tested positive for coronavirus
Jayalaitha's wealth to a journalist
30 May 2020
Jayalaitha's wealth to a journalist
Violence escalates in the US - CNN crew filming the incidents arrested - 46 year old Floyd pleaded for his life while pinned to the ground
29 May 2020
Violence escalates in the US - CNN crew filming the incidents arrested - 46 year old Floyd pleaded for his life while pinned to the ground
South Korean schools close again with the new wave of the coronavirus
29 May 2020
South Korean schools close again with the new wave of the coronavirus
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.