Number+of+navy+personnel+recovered+from+COVID-19+exceeds+300

The authorities have identified that the 49 persons who arrived from Kuwait yesterday had already been infected with the coronavirus when they landed in the island.



Dr. Sudath Samaraweera of the Epidemiology Unit said the efficient PCR tests done on them on their arrival helped them identify the patients easily.



52 COVID-19 patients were identified yesterday and, 49 out of them arrived from Kuwait.



They are undertaking quarantine at the Trincomalee and Minneriya centers.



Others in the group are a passenger from Indonesia and two navy personnel.



Meanwhile, nearly 5,500 citizens have been flown home from their foreign destinations and nearly 460 persons were brought down from Kuwait on May 19th.



Nearly 200 persons were brought down from Dubai and 19 out of them had already been infected with the deadly virus on their arrival.



In addition, about 4,500 persons are currently undertaking quarantine at 39 centers and 62 persons are to be discharged today from quarantine centers maintained by the Sri Lanka Army.



At the same time, the total number of nearly 10,700 persons have already been discharged after completing quarantine.



Meanwhile, 1,141 COVID-19 patients have been identified in the island so far and, 674 out of them have been discharged after recovery.

In addition, 7 navy personnel were discharged yesterday after recovery.



Accordingly, the number of recovered sailors exceeds 300. However, 458 persons are still kept under medical observation.



The Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe requested the public to adhere to the instructions given by the Health Sector as the country has started open up in a bid to regain normalcy in such a situation.