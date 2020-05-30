සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Number of navy personnel recovered from COVID-19 exceeds 300

Monday, 25 May 2020 - 13:33

Number+of+navy+personnel+recovered+from+COVID-19+exceeds+300
The authorities have identified that the 49 persons who arrived from Kuwait yesterday had already been infected with the coronavirus when they landed in the island.

Dr. Sudath Samaraweera of the Epidemiology Unit said the efficient PCR tests done on them on their arrival helped them identify the patients easily.

52 COVID-19 patients were identified yesterday and, 49 out of them arrived from Kuwait.

They are undertaking quarantine at the Trincomalee and Minneriya centers.

Others in the group are a passenger from Indonesia and two navy personnel.

Meanwhile, nearly 5,500 citizens have been flown home from their foreign destinations and nearly 460 persons were brought down from Kuwait on May 19th.

Nearly 200 persons were brought down from Dubai and 19 out of them had already been infected with the deadly virus on their arrival.

In addition, about 4,500 persons are currently undertaking quarantine at 39 centers and 62 persons are to be discharged today from quarantine centers maintained by the Sri Lanka Army.

At the same time, the total number of nearly 10,700 persons have already been discharged after completing quarantine.

Meanwhile, 1,141 COVID-19 patients have been identified in the island so far and, 674 out of them have been discharged after recovery.
In addition, 7 navy personnel were discharged yesterday after recovery.

Accordingly, the number of recovered sailors exceeds 300. However, 458 persons are still kept under medical observation.

The Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe requested the public to adhere to the instructions given by the Health Sector as the country has started open up in a bid to regain normalcy in such a situation.
Twenty (20) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,613
Twenty (20) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,613
Saturday, 30 May 2020 - 23:27

Twenty (20) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. So far 55 positive patients have been identified today. The country... Read More

Twenty-Seven (27) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,593
Twenty-Seven (27) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,593
Saturday, 30 May 2020 - 22:50

Twenty-Seven (27) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. So far 35 positive patients have been identified today. The... Read More

Kotikawatte residents engage in a silent protest against the reclamation of a marshy land (Video)
Kotikawatte residents engage in a silent protest against the reclamation of a marshy land (Video)
Saturday, 30 May 2020 - 22:46

Residents of the area staged a silent protest against the reclamation of a marshy land in the Vivekarama area belonging to the Kotikawatta and Mulleriyawa... Read More



Trending News

Three police officers on duty near the Moratuwa hotel that was attacked, interdicted
30 May 2020
Three police officers on duty near the Moratuwa hotel that was attacked, interdicted
Cyber-attack on Bureau of Foreign Employment and Ministry of Public Administration websites by Pro LTTE Tamil Eelam Cyber Force team
30 May 2020
Cyber-attack on Bureau of Foreign Employment and Ministry of Public Administration websites by Pro LTTE Tamil Eelam Cyber Force team
Three families closely associated with an Army officer in Horana quarantined - Army officer confirmed for coronavirus infection
30 May 2020
Three families closely associated with an Army officer in Horana quarantined - Army officer confirmed for coronavirus infection
Coronavirus daily reported infected patients and deaths increase in India
30 May 2020
Coronavirus daily reported infected patients and deaths increase in India
One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,559
30 May 2020
One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,559

International News

Air India’s flight bound for Russia forced to return after the pilot was tested positive for coronavirus
30 May 2020
Air India’s flight bound for Russia forced to return after the pilot was tested positive for coronavirus
Jayalaitha's wealth to a journalist
30 May 2020
Jayalaitha's wealth to a journalist
Violence escalates in the US - CNN crew filming the incidents arrested - 46 year old Floyd pleaded for his life while pinned to the ground
29 May 2020
Violence escalates in the US - CNN crew filming the incidents arrested - 46 year old Floyd pleaded for his life while pinned to the ground
South Korean schools close again with the new wave of the coronavirus
29 May 2020
South Korean schools close again with the new wave of the coronavirus
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.