Sri Lankan cricketer taken into custody with Heroin in his possession, has been remanded

Monday, 25 May 2020 - 14:26

The Sri Lankan cricketer who was taken into custody with 2 grams and 700 milligrams of Heroin in his possession was ordered to be remanded until 2 of next month subsequent to being produced before Court.

It was the Acting Magistrate of Kuliyapitiya who issued this order.

It was the cricketer named Shehan Madusanka who was remanded. He has represented the Sri Lankan cricket team as bowler during past years.

In the very first match Shehan Madusanka participated in, he succeeded in getting a hatrick. 

In January 2018, he was named in Sri Lanka's One Day International (ODI) squad for the 2017–18 Bangladesh Tri-Nation Series.

He made his ODI debut for Sri Lanka against Bangladesh in the final of the tri-series on 27 January 2018. In that match, he became the fourth bowler and second Sri Lankan to take a hat-trick on debut in an ODI. In that match he bowled 6.1 overs and took 3 wickets after conceding 26 runs, with an economy of 4.21, including a maiden over.     

In February 2018, he was named in Sri Lanka's Twenty20 International (T20I) squad for their series against Bangladesh. He made his T20I debut for Sri Lanka against Bangladesh on 15 February 2018. In the second T20I, he sustained a hamstring injury and ruled out from bowling.

 

