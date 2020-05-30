Police+to+help+control+the+price+of+vegetables

The Police have launched a procedure to help the Consumer Affairs Authority to take legal action against intermediaries who sell vegetables at exorbitant prices.

The Police Media Spokesman Jaliya Senaratne said that accordingly, steps have been taken to inform Police Stations daily, of information regarding wholesale prices of vegetables at the Colombo Manning Market and Economic Centers.

Inquiries will be made from vegetable sellers in each police area of authority according to these prices whether vegetables are being sold at fair prices.