The Ministry of Health said that the total number of recoveries from the Coronavirus has increased to 695 in this country.

This is with another 21 persons who have fully recovered being discharged and sent home today (25).

There were 20 navy personnel among this group.

The number of navy personnel who were infected with the Coronavirus and have fully recovered, as of now is 313, the Navy said.

There are 1141 Coronavirus infected patients confirmed within the country and 09 deaths were reported.