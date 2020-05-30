Extension+of+stock+exchange+trading+hours+from+26th+May

The Colombo Stock Exchange has issued a circular stating that operational hours would be extended consequent to the announcement made by the Government that the curfew will be effective only between 10.00 pm to 4.00 am daily in all districts with effect from 26th May 2020 and the requests made by industry stakeholders to extend trading hours.



Therefore, Renuke Wijayawardhane, the Chief Regulatory Officer has stated that the CSE has decided to extend the trading hours from Tuesday 26th May 2020 as set out below:



Pre-open session - from 10.30 a.m. to 11.00 a.m.



Open Auction - at 11.00 a.m.



Regular Trading - will commence after the Open Auction at 11.00 a.m.



Market close - at 2.30 p.m.