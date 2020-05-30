Attendance of more than 100 invitees in a wedding would be illegal - Ministry of Health

The Ministry of Health says that inviting more than 100 persons to a wedding would be illegal irrespective of the capacity of the hall.



The Ministry’s Deputy Director General of Environmental Health, Professional Health and Food Safety Dr. Lakshman Gamlath emphasized that participation at a wedding should be minimized as much as possible.





During the time the function is held, it should be based on health guidelines including maintaining individual distancing of one meter. Only a maximum of 40 percent of the usual number of guests the hall can accommodate under normal situations, should be invited.



The guidelines include hand washing before entering the halls, disinfecting the utensils and furniture before the event, temperature checks, wearing of face masks, ventilation, avoiding physical greetings, displaying health guidelines and several other instructions.

This was mentioned by Deputy Director General Dr. Lakshman Gamlath while issuing guidelines for holding of weddings.