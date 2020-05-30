A place where the history of Devanagala is being hidden has been revealed (video)

An organized procedure has been revealed by journalists which says that the Mawanella – Devanagala area which was uncovered through Hiru C. I. A. is not a sacred area.

A group of persons who arrived there obstructed some journalists who came to observe the Devanagala sacred premises yesterday said that the Archaeological Department has made a mistake too.

This group of journalists went to the Devanagala sacred premises to inquire into the theft of land taking place around the Devanagala Vihara which was revealed to the country through Hiru C. I. A.