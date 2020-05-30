The sale of flowers at Kataragama which faded away due to the Coronavirus (video)

Many people who made flower cultivation their livelihood in order to get on with their lives have become destitute today in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.
This is about a group of flower cultivators who were affected.
Monday, 25 May 2020 - 15:19
Many people who made flower cultivation their livelihood in order to get on with their lives have become destitute today in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.
This is about a group of flower cultivators who were affected.
Twenty (20) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. So far 55 positive patients have been identified today. The country... Read More
Twenty-Seven (27) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. So far 35 positive patients have been identified today. The... Read More
Residents of the area staged a silent protest against the reclamation of a marshy land in the Vivekarama area belonging to the Kotikawatta and Mulleriyawa... Read More