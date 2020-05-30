The Dodanduwa Fisheries Harbour which is subject to erosion (video)

Fishermen of the Galle, Hikkaduwa, Dodanduwa Fisheries Harbour request authorities to expedite reconstruction of the Harbour which has been subject to erosion.
Monday, 25 May 2020 - 16:05
Twenty (20) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. So far 55 positive patients have been identified today. The country... Read More
Twenty-Seven (27) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. So far 35 positive patients have been identified today. The... Read More
Residents of the area staged a silent protest against the reclamation of a marshy land in the Vivekarama area belonging to the Kotikawatta and Mulleriyawa... Read More