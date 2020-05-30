A special request to the people from the government - Curfew only between 10.00pm to 4.00am from tomorrow onwards

In a statement issued the Government requests the public to adhere to health recommendations while engaging in their daily activities even after the curfew is relaxed.

Although the curfew has been lifted, the President’s Media Division said in a statement that guidelines prescribed by the health authorities to prevent the spread of the Corona virus should strictly be followed during the operations of factories, institutes, offices and shops as well as public transportation.



These guidelines include;

Disinfection

Wearing of protective face masks

Washing of hands regularly

Maintaining social distancing

Curfew will be effective only between 10.00pm to 4.00am daily in all the districts in the island from tomorrow, May 26th onwards until further notice.

Heads of state and private sector entities are free to decide on the number and categories of workers to be called for work in consideration of the nature of the services they provide and health guidelines.

Traveling between districts except in the two districts of Colombo and Gampaha will be permitted from tomorrow, Tuesday, the May 26th.