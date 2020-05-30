A+circular+from+the+DG+health+services

The Director-General of Health Services has issued a circular granting power to the Police to arrest persons who do not maintain social distancing from tomorrow, DIG Ajith Rohana said.
Monday, 25 May 2020 - 16:05
Twenty (20) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. So far 55 positive patients have been identified today. The country... Read More
Twenty-Seven (27) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. So far 35 positive patients have been identified today. The... Read More
Residents of the area staged a silent protest against the reclamation of a marshy land in the Vivekarama area belonging to the Kotikawatta and Mulleriyawa... Read More