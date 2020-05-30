Three compulsory areas to protect from the Coronavirus – a special notice from DG Health Services (video)

Although the curfew will be lifted tomorrow, the Director General of Health Services, Consultant Dr. Anil Jasinghe emphasized that it is essential to maintain health instructions which were followed up to now, in the very same manner.
Monday, 25 May 2020 - 16:49
Although the curfew will be lifted tomorrow, the Director General of Health Services, Consultant Dr. Anil Jasinghe emphasized that it is essential to maintain health instructions which were followed up to now, in the very same manner.
Twenty (20) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. So far 55 positive patients have been identified today. The country... Read More
Twenty-Seven (27) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. So far 35 positive patients have been identified today. The... Read More
Residents of the area staged a silent protest against the reclamation of a marshy land in the Vivekarama area belonging to the Kotikawatta and Mulleriyawa... Read More