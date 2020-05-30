The courageous daughter who travelled on a bicycle taking her disabled father for 1200 kilometers (video)

Within a background where cities in India where the largest number of Covid-19 infected persons are reported from in South Asia and other areas are in lockdown, attention has been focused on a daughter who rode a bicycle for 1200 kilometers with her disabled father.

This action of the 15 year old girl Jothi Kumari, resident in the state of Bihar has been commended by the American President’s daughter Ivanka Trump and she has been invited to join the national team by the Indian Cycle Federation.

Anyhow, this girl had mentioned to the Hindu Newspaper that she prefers to complete her education first.