People who violated quarantine laws amidst the curfew and came to see a police operation dispersed (photos)

The Hatton Police have a group who came to see a police operation in action while violating quarantine laws.

The Hatton police had launched an operation this morning (25) to take into custody a suspect, together with officers of the Nuwara Eliya Police Dogs’ Division and Police Dogs.

The Police had to chase away a large crowd who arrived at the moment of the operation, violating quarantine laws and the curfew which was in force, in three-wheelers and on motorbikes.

The Hatton Police had taken the keys of the vehicles these persons had come in and later strongly advised them and released them.