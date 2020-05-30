The 10th COVID- 19, death in Sri Lanka reported - a 51 year old woman dies due to coronavirus infection

A 51-year-old woman, who was a heart patient had died from Covid-19 infection today.



The Government Information Department stated that she had tested positive for COVID-19 having returned from Kuwait.



The 51-year old woman who was flown from Kuwait and was undertaking quarantine at Monkey Bridge army camp in Trincomalee died last night. She was a resident of Payagala and arrived in the country in a group of 466 persons on May 20th.

The remains of the victim is currently lying at the mortuary of the Trincomalee hospital and the funeral is scheduled to be conducted according to the quarantine law.

This is the 10th coronavirus related death reported in the country.



Meanwhile, all seven persons diagnosed positive for Covid-19 infection today, were returnees from Kuwait. 52 COVID-19 patients were identified yesterday and, 49 out of them were also returnees from Kuwait. They are in quarantine at the Trincomalee and Minneriya centers.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-25 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data

Total confirmed cases – 1,148

Recovered and discharged – 695

Active cases – 444

New Cases for the day – 07*

Observation in Hospitals – 97

Total Deaths – 10

