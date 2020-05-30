Fourteen (14) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,162

Fourteen (14) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.
The country total has increased to 1,162 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.
Today 21 persons have been tested positive so far, and all of them were returnees from Kuwait.
52 COVID-19 patients were identified yesterday and, 49 out of them were also returnees from Kuwait
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-25 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data
Total confirmed cases – 1,162
Recovered and discharged – 695
Active cases – 458
New Cases for the day – 21*
Observation in Hospitals – 97
Total Deaths – 10
Total number of PCR tests conducted – 54,834
|
Date
|
New patients
|
PCR tests
|
25-May
|
21*
|
tbc*
|
24-May
|
52
|
1,742
|
23-May
|
21
|
1998
|
22-May
|
13
|
1,970
|
21-May
|
27
|
1,603
|
20-May
|
01
|
1,108
|
19-May
|
35
|
1,062
|
18-May
|
11
|
960
|
17-May
|
21
|
1,254
|
16-May
|
25
|
1,081
|
15-May
|
10
|
938
|
14-May
|
10
|
1,489
|
13-May
|
26
|
889
|
12-May
|
20
|
1,078
|
11-May
|
06
|
1,057
|
10-May
|
16
|
1,282
|
09-May
|
12
|
1,424
|
08-May
|
11
|
1,821
|
07-May
|
27
|
1,553
|
06-May
|
29
|
1,147
|
05-May
|
17
|
1,491
|
04-May
|
33
|
986
|
03-May
|
13
|
1,636
|
02-May
|
15
|
1,681
|
01-May
|
27
|
1,107
* on going data to be updated