Fourteen (14) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,162

Monday, 25 May 2020 - 17:30

Fourteen (14) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total has increased to 1,162 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

Today 21 persons have been tested positive so far, and all of them were returnees from Kuwait.

52 COVID-19 patients were identified yesterday and, 49 out of them were also returnees from Kuwait

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-25 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data

Total confirmed cases – 1,162
Recovered and discharged – 695
Active cases – 458
New Cases for the day – 21*
Observation in Hospitals – 97
Total Deaths – 10
Total number of PCR tests conducted54,834

 

Date

New patients
in May

PCR tests 
conducted

25-May

21*

tbc*

24-May

52

1,742

23-May

21

1998

22-May

13

1,970

21-May

27

1,603

20-May

01

1,108

19-May

35

1,062

18-May

11

960

17-May

21

1,254

16-May

25

1,081

15-May

10

938

14-May

10

1,489

13-May

26

889

12-May

20

1,078

11-May

06

1,057

10-May

16

1,282

09-May

12

1,424

08-May

11

1,821

07-May

27

1,553

06-May

29

1,147

05-May

17

1,491

04-May

33

986

03-May

13

1,636

02-May

15

1,681

01-May

27

1,107

* on going data to be updated

