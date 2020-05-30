39+leave+after+quarantine+period+from+Rajagiriya

39 people who were subjected to qurantine at the quarantine center at the Rajagiriya Ayurvedic Teaching Hospital has left after completing their period.
Although they have left after a 14-day quarantine period, they will still be under full supervision.
The group, who were trapped in Malaysia an unable to return due to the coronavirus spread, arrived on the island on May 10.
