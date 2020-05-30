Permission to go back to sea - restriction lifted for small scale fishermen

The manager of the Beruwala Fisheries Harbour Edward Dayamal says that they have decided to grant permission for small scale fishermen to go back to the sea.

The Fisheries Department further stated that this decision has been taken due to the settling of the storms and the turbulent weather.

The Fisheries Department states that this permit will be granted through the District Fisheries Offices.

Meanwhile, 30 Sri Lankan fishing vessels that were washed away to the Indonesian waters will return to the island within the next four days.