Pakistan+and+Bangladesh+celebrate+Ramazan+under+health+guidelines+

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan yesterday addressed the people of Ramadan on the importance of maintaining social distance to prevent the spread of coronavirus.



Ramadan was celebrated in major cities of Pakistan yesterday in accordance with the healthcare regulations.



The number of coronavirus infections in Pakistan has exceeded 56,000 while 1,167 deaths have been reported.



Ramadan was celebrated in neighboring Bangladesh even as the death toll due to coronavirus rose to 480.



The number of coronaviruses infected persons in Bangladesh exceeds 30,000.



The government has issued a set of guidelines for the Ramazan celebrations in the country, which prohibits open prayers, handshakes, hugs or greetings.