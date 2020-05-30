Two (02) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,164

Two (02) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. They were retrunees from Kuwait.
The country total has increased to 1,164 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.
Today 23 persons have been tested positive so far, and all of them were returnees from Kuwait.
52 COVID-19 patients were identified yesterday and, 49 out of them were also returnees from Kuwait
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-25 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data
Total confirmed cases – 1,164
Recovered and discharged – 695
Active cases – 460
New Cases for the day – 23*
Observation in Hospitals – 97
Total Deaths – 10
Total number of PCR tests conducted – 54,834
|
Date
|
New patients
|
PCR tests
|
25-May
|
23*
|
tbc*
|
24-May
|
52
|
1,742
|
23-May
|
21
|
1998
|
22-May
|
13
|
1,970
|
21-May
|
27
|
1,603
|
20-May
|
01
|
1,108
|
19-May
|
35
|
1,062
|
18-May
|
11
|
960
|
17-May
|
21
|
1,254
|
16-May
|
25
|
1,081
|
15-May
|
10
|
938
|
14-May
|
10
|
1,489
|
13-May
|
26
|
889
|
12-May
|
20
|
1,078
|
11-May
|
06
|
1,057
|
10-May
|
16
|
1,282
|
09-May
|
12
|
1,424
|
08-May
|
11
|
1,821
|
07-May
|
27
|
1,553
|
06-May
|
29
|
1,147
|
05-May
|
17
|
1,491
|
04-May
|
33
|
986
|
03-May
|
13
|
1,636
|
02-May
|
15
|
1,681
|
01-May
|
27
|
1,107
* on going data to be updated