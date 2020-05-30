While the world is trying to find answers to coronavirus - US and North Korea on Nuclear showdown

US and North Korea trying to display their nuclear power once again while the world addresses the Coronavirus pandemic.



North Korea's leader Kim Jong-Un has announced that he has participated in a discussion on nuclear energy in the recent past.



North Korean Labour Party's powerful central military commission met yesterday, with Kim Jong Un participating in the rally.



The North Korean leader stressed that the military should be strengthened to prevent any threat to its country.



The North Korean media said further that they discussed further arming themselves with nuclear weapons.



Meanwhile, the Washington Post reports that US President Donald Trump's administration has discussed the possibility of a nuclear test as a warning to Russia and China.



The United States has not conducted a nuclear test since 1992.