Two (02) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,166

Two (02) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. One was a returnee from Kuwait and the other from Dubai.
The country total has increased to 1,166 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.
Today 25 persons have been tested positive so far, and 24 of them were returnees from Kuwait and the other a returnee from Dubai. Director-General of the Information Department Nalaka Kaluwewa stated that all of them are undertaking quarantine at several centers.
52 COVID-19 patients were identified yesterday and, 49 out of them were also returnees from Kuwait
Meanwhile, the 10th COVID-19 death was reported in this island today. A 51-year old woman who was flown from Kuwait and was undertaking quarantine at Monkey Bridge army camp in Trincomalee died last night. She was a resident of Payagala and arrived in the country in a group of 466 persons on May 20th.
The remains of the victim is currently lying at the mortuary of the Trincomalee hospital and the funeral is scheduled to be conducted according to the quarantine law.
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-25 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data
Total confirmed cases – 1,166
Recovered and discharged – 695
Active cases – 462
New Cases for the day – 25*
Observation in Hospitals – 97
Total Deaths – 10
Total number of PCR tests conducted – 54,834
|
Date
|
New patients
|
PCR tests
|
25-May
|
25*
|
tbc*
|
24-May
|
52
|
1,742
|
23-May
|
21
|
1998
|
22-May
|
13
|
1,970
|
21-May
|
27
|
1,603
|
20-May
|
01
|
1,108
|
19-May
|
35
|
1,062
|
18-May
|
11
|
960
|
17-May
|
21
|
1,254
|
16-May
|
25
|
1,081
|
15-May
|
10
|
938
|
14-May
|
10
|
1,489
|
13-May
|
26
|
889
|
12-May
|
20
|
1,078
|
11-May
|
06
|
1,057
|
10-May
|
16
|
1,282
|
09-May
|
12
|
1,424
|
08-May
|
11
|
1,821
|
07-May
|
27
|
1,553
|
06-May
|
29
|
1,147
|
05-May
|
17
|
1,491
|
04-May
|
33
|
986
|
03-May
|
13
|
1,636
|
02-May
|
15
|
1,681
|
01-May
|
27
|
1,107
* on going data to be updated