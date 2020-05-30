Two (02) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,166

Two (02) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. One was a returnee from Kuwait and the other from Dubai.

The country total has increased to 1,166 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

Today 25 persons have been tested positive so far, and 24 of them were returnees from Kuwait and the other a returnee from Dubai. Director-General of the Information Department Nalaka Kaluwewa stated that all of them are undertaking quarantine at several centers.



52 COVID-19 patients were identified yesterday and, 49 out of them were also returnees from Kuwait

Meanwhile, the 10th COVID-19 death was reported in this island today. A 51-year old woman who was flown from Kuwait and was undertaking quarantine at Monkey Bridge army camp in Trincomalee died last night. She was a resident of Payagala and arrived in the country in a group of 466 persons on May 20th.

The remains of the victim is currently lying at the mortuary of the Trincomalee hospital and the funeral is scheduled to be conducted according to the quarantine law.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-25 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data

Total confirmed cases – 1,166

Recovered and discharged – 695

Active cases – 462

New Cases for the day – 25*

Observation in Hospitals – 97

Total Deaths – 10

Total number of PCR tests conducted – 54,834

Date New patients

in May PCR tests

conducted 25-May 25* tbc* 24-May 52 1,742 23-May 21 1998 22-May 13 1,970 21-May 27 1,603 20-May 01 1,108 19-May 35 1,062 18-May 11 960 17-May 21 1,254 16-May 25 1,081 15-May 10 938 14-May 10 1,489 13-May 26 889 12-May 20 1,078 11-May 06 1,057 10-May 16 1,282 09-May 12 1,424 08-May 11 1,821 07-May 27 1,553 06-May 29 1,147 05-May 17 1,491 04-May 33 986 03-May 13 1,636 02-May 15 1,681 01-May 27 1,107

* on going data to be updated