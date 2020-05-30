Sixteen (16) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,182

Sixteen (16) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.
The country total has increased to 1,182 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.
Today, 41 persons have been tested positive so far, and 40 of them were returnees from Kuwait and the other a returnee from Dubai.
Yesterday, 52 COVID-19 patients were identified and, 49 out of them were also returnees from Kuwait
Meanwhile, the 10th COVID-19 death was reported in this island today. A 51-year old woman who was flown from Kuwait and was undertaking quarantine at Monkey Bridge army camp in Trincomalee died last night. She was a resident of Payagala and arrived in the country in a group of 466 persons on May 20th.
The remains of the victim is currently lying at the mortuary of the Trincomalee hospital and the funeral is scheduled to be conducted according to the quarantine law.
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-25 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data
Total confirmed cases – 1,182
Recovered and discharged – 695
Active cases – 477
New Cases for the day – 41*
Observation in Hospitals – 79
Total Deaths – 10
Total number of PCR tests conducted – 54,834
|
Date
|
New patients
|
PCR tests
|
25-May
|
41*
|
tbc*
|
24-May
|
52
|
1,742
|
23-May
|
21
|
1998
|
22-May
|
13
|
1,970
|
21-May
|
27
|
1,603
|
20-May
|
01
|
1,108
|
19-May
|
35
|
1,062
|
18-May
|
11
|
960
|
17-May
|
21
|
1,254
|
16-May
|
25
|
1,081
|
15-May
|
10
|
938
|
14-May
|
10
|
1,489
|
13-May
|
26
|
889
|
12-May
|
20
|
1,078
|
11-May
|
06
|
1,057
|
10-May
|
16
|
1,282
|
09-May
|
12
|
1,424
|
08-May
|
11
|
1,821
|
07-May
|
27
|
1,553
|
06-May
|
29
|
1,147
|
05-May
|
17
|
1,491
|
04-May
|
33
|
986
|
03-May
|
13
|
1,636
|
02-May
|
15
|
1,681
|
01-May
|
27
|
1,107