The ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru – Sahana Yaathra’ continues (Video)

The ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru – Sahana Yaathra’ initiative which operates around the country providing relief to our people who are facing many difficulties with the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Several programs, including the disinfection of public places and the distribution of protective clothing and equipment, were carried out in parallel with the ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru – Sahana Yaathra’ initiative.

Accordingly, the Buddhist and Pali University of Sri Lanka, the Western Province Aesthetic Center, the Hettiwidiya - Sri Muthtuvinayagar Swamy Kovil, the Sugathadasa Outdoor Stadium and all the court complexes in the Colombo District were disinfected.

Meanwhile, protective clothing and equipment was donated to the Sri Lanka Navy, the National Dental Hospital and the Colombo Municipal Council alongside the ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru – Sahana Yaathra’ initiative.