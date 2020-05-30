සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

India among the 10 countries with the highest number of covid-19 infected persons reported

Monday, 25 May 2020 - 22:56

The number of coronavirus infections in India has exceeded 139,000, with 6977 new infections reported in the last 24 hours.

With 154 deaths reported yesterday, the number of coronavirus related deaths in the country has exceeded 4,000.

Accordingly, India ranks among the 10 most affected countries in the world for the coronavirus pandemic.

Worldwide, the total number of coronavirus infected cases is more than 5,500,000 with 346,774 deaths.

99,300 coronavirus related deaths have been reported from the United States.

The US has banned foreigners from Brazil entering the US.

This comes just two days after Brazil became the country with the largest number of coronavirus infections in the world after the US.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced today that Japan, the world's third largest economy, has lifted the state of emergency imposed to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The number of coronavirus infections in the Middle East is on the rise, with 72,560 people in Saudi Arabia and 45,465 in Qatar reported to be infected.

A total of 1051 Sri Lankans living in Qatar have been infected with the coronavirus.

There are 29,485 coronavirus infections reported in the UAE, including Sharjah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
