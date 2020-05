Sri Lanka's commodity export earnings fell 64 percent in April this year.

In April 2020, an income of US $ 277.4 million was recorded in comparison to US $ 772.57 million recorded in April 2019.

Apparel exports fell by 82 percent to recording an income of US $ 64.91 million.

In addition, tea export earnings fell by 21 percent, coconut exports fell by 35.2 percent, rubber products exports fell by 53 percent and seafood exports fell by 72 percent.