The 10th COVID-19 death was reported in this island today.

The 51-year old woman who was flown from Kuwait and was undertaking quarantine at Monkey Bridge army camp in Trincomalee died last night.

She was a resident of Payagala and arrived in the country in a group of 466 persons on May 20th.

The remains of the victim is currently lying at the mortuary of the Trincomalee hospital and the funeral is scheduled to be conducted according to the quarantine law.