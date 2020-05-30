Repatriation of Sri Lankans temporarily halted, Doha flight canceled (video)

According to a report issued by the Ministry of Health, 1,051 Sri Lankans living in Qatar have been infected with Covid 19.More than 100,000 Sri Lankans are employed in Qatar and the majority of them are labourers and domestic workers.However, it has been confirmed that a large number of people who have been repatriated from abroad have become infected with Covid-19 in the last few days.Accordingly, the government has paid attention to review the process of repatriating Sri Lankans.

Meanwhile, Vice Chairman of the Airport and Aviation Authority, Rajeev Suriyaarachchi stated that the authority has decided to cancel the flight which was scheduled to fly 273 passengers from Doha, Qatar at 5.45 am tomorrow.

However, another flight which is scheduled to take a group of Sri Lankan students from Belarus on May 29th and another flight to have arrived from Australia on May 29th will arrive at the Katunayake International Airport as scheduled.