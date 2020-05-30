Acting ambassador requested to find accommodation for those stranded in Qatar – (Video)

Foreign Secretary Ravinatha Aryasinha issuing a press release states that in consultation with the Minister of Foreign Relations Dinesh Gunawardena, he has instructed Sri Lanka’s Acting Ambassador in Qatar, as an interim measure, to immediately find accommodation for those stranded, following the cancellation of the Sri Lankan Airlines flight from Qatar, which was scheduled for today.

According to a report issued by the Ministry of Health, 1051 Sri Lankans living in Qatar have been infected with Covid-19.

More than 100,000 Sri Lankans are employed in Qatar and the majority of them are labourers and domestic workers.

However, it has been confirmed that a large number of people who have been repatriated have become diagnosed with Covid-19 in the last few days.

Accordingly, the government has paid attention to review the process of repatriating the Sri Lankans.