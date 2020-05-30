President+makes+a+special+request+from+the+people++

The President further states that considering the satisfactory state of suppressing COVID-19, It has been decided to relax the prolonged curfew today (26) in Colombo and Gampaha districts.

The islandwide curfew will be imposed from 10.00pm to 4.00am until further notice.

The President reiterates that it’s important to follow the guidelines given below when the curfew is relaxed.

Factories, Companies, Offices, Stores and Public transportation should follow guidelines directed by health authorities.

The number of employees reporting to work in both state and private sectors should be decided according to health guidelines.

The curfew has been lifted in all districts of the island from 5.00 am this morning.The President's Media Division stated that the curfew will be effective only between 10.00pm to 4.00am daily in all the districts in the island from today, Tuesday 26 May, until further notice.

According to the statement the guidelines prescribed by the health authorities to prevent the spread of the Corona virus should strictly be followed during the operations of factories, institutes, offices and shops as well as public transportation.

These guidelines include disinfection, wearing face masks, washing hands from time to time and maintaining social distance.

Heads of state and private sector entities are free to decide on the number and categories of workers to be called for work in consideration of the nature of the services they provide and health guidelines.

The statement further states that the public should adhere to health recommendations while engaging in their daily activities even after the curfew is relaxed.

Accordingly, the curfew will be relaxed for the first time in 66 days in both Colombo and Gampaha districts.