A+young+girl+who+was+disappointed+that+she+was+unable+to+meet+a+South+Indian+actress+commits+suicide+

A young girl has committed suicide by setting herself on fire in Kottekadu area in Chunnakam, Jaffna.



The Chunnakam police saidthat a 26-year-old girl has committed suicide in this manner.



The Chunnakam police further stated that she had committed suicide since she could not to go to India to meet an actress who is acting in a South Indian teledrama.



The victim was admitted to the Jaffna hospital and she died on the 24th.



It has been reported that the girl had tried to commit suicide previously as well, and pressurized her parents saying that she wanted to meet the South Indian actress.



The Chunnakam police are conducting further investigations.