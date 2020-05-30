Hearing+of+Election+petitions+again+from+today

Petitions filed requesting that the gazette notification issued by the President dissolving Parliament and the gazette notification from the Election Commission confirming the date of the election as 20 June be annulled, will be taken up for consideration for the sixth day today.

The petitions are being heard in the presence of a five-member bench of Supreme Court judges including Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya, Buwaneka Aluvihare, Sisira De Aabrew, Priyantha Jayawardena and Vijith Malalgoda.

The hearing of petitions were conducted last on Friday and the Attorney General requested the Supreme Court to dismiss all of these petitions without any hearing.