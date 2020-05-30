A+special+discussion+today+on+reopening+of+schools

A special discussion is to be held today between education authorities and health authorities regarding reopening of schools.

Secretary to the Ministry of Education N. H. M. Chithrananda said that the Director General of Health Services as well as heads of health sectors together with the Minister of Education and other officials are due to participate in this discussion.

Attention will be focused on operating a health protection plan when schools are reopened.

Meanwhile, Commissioner General of Examinations Sanath Pujitha said that there is absolutely no truth in the time table for the Advanced Level Examination containing dates, which is being circulated on Social Media, these days.

He emphasized that people should only believe official statements issued by the Ministry of Education and the Department of Examinations in connection with the Advanced Level Examination.

The Commissioner General of Examinations also said that a complaint was lodged with the Posts and Telecommunications Regulatory Commission regarding this incident.