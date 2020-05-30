The+country+reopens+again+-Quarantine+regulations+remain+-will+be+arrested+if+social+distancing+of+one+meter+is+not+maintained+

Curfew was lifted at 5.00am today, Tuesday 26 May

The curfew imposed in Colombo and Gampaha districts for more than two months was temporarily relaxed today at 5.00 am.

Curfew will be effective only between 10.00 pm to 4.00 am daily in all the districts in the island from tomorrow, May 26th onwards until further notice.

Curfew lifted guidelines have to be followed

The police stated that although the curfew has been relaxed, guidelines prescribed by the health authorities to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus should strictly be followed during the operations of factories, institutes, offices and shops as well as public transportation.

Speaking at a press conference held at the Police Headquarters today, DIG Ajith Rohana stated that action will be taken to arrest persons who do not maintain social distancing rules.



Hotels, restaurants and cafes in Colombo, approved by the Tourist Board permitted to open

Colombo Municipal council states that the Tourist Board approved hotels and restaurants within its limits could be opened for business from today.

Chief Medical Officer of the Council, Ruwan Wijemuni said such business entities should follow strict health guidelines while in operation.



Gyms, pavement hawkers, weekly fairs not permitted to operate still

Meanwhile, food outlets, gyms/bodybuilding centers, weekly fairs and pavement traders throughout the country are not permitted to operate at this time.

Railways - can get in with work ID

Meanwhile, the General Manager of Railways Dilantha Fernando stated that due to the addition of extra compartments for the trains, people who have not registered with the Department of Railways will be able to travel after producing their office Identity cards.

He further stated that the general public can use the trains in all districts excluding Colombo and Gampaha districts.

Bus Service - 5000 buses deployed

Meanwhile, inter-provincial bus services will operate in all districts except Colombo and Gampaha. Chairman of the Sri Lanka Transport Board Kingsley Ranawaka stated that 5000 buses have been deployed for this purpose. Similarly, Minister Mahinda Amaraweera requested the public of Colombo and Gampaha districts to use buses for service requirements only.

Buses operating from the Southern Expressway will be travelling only to Kottawa. The bus service will commence at 4.30 am and will end at 6.00 pm. The fare should be charged only to the location a passenger is dropped and the buses should display the destination in the front.

The National Transport Commission has also decided to extend the present validity period of the permit of the buses up to June 30.

The Ministry issued a statement regarding the decisions taken at the meeting.

Buses travelling along five routes to Colombo will not enter Colombo but stop at the entry points as noted below.

Inter-provincial buses coming to Colombo on Kandy road will be limited to Nittambuwa.

Inter-provincial buses coming to Colombo route 5 will be limited to Minuwangoda

Inter-provincial buses coming to Colombo on Galle Road will be limited to Panadura

Inter-provincial buses coming to Colombo via Avissawella on low level and high-level roads limited to Avissawella.

Inter-provincial buses coming to Colombo on Negombo Road from Puttalam and Kuliyapitiya will be limited to Negombo.

Pre-open session - from 10.30 a.m. to 11.00 a.m.

Open Auction - at 11.00 a.m.

Regular Trading - will commence after the Open Auction at 11.00 a.m.

Market close - at 2.30 p.m.

The Colombo Stock Exchange will resume trading today. Renuke Wijayawardhane, the Chief Regulatory Officer has stated that the CSE has decided to extend the trading hours from Tuesday 26th May 2020 as set out below

President Gotabhaya Rajapakse made a special request from the people leaving a note on his official Facebook page.

President calls on the people to follow the health guidelines in day to day activities to support in controlling the Corona spread and to re-energize the economy in Sri Lanka, even after relaxing the curfew.

The President reiterates that it’s important to follow the guidelines given below when the curfew is relaxed.

Factories, Companies, Offices, Stores and Public transportation should follow guidelines directed by health authorities.

The number of employees reporting to work in both state and private sectors should be decided according to health guidelines.

Responsibility is with the people

However, it is the people who are at the forefront of the entire effort to restore normalcy to civilian life.

The Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe stated that the coronavirus can be eradicated from the country only if people follow proper health procedures.



Meanwhile, Dr. Anil Jasinghe noted that additional safety guidelines which has been prepared by the ministry of health to further eliminate the Coronavirus, is to be legalized.