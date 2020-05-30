The funeral of the coronavirus victim conducted last night - 40 out of the 41 new infections diagnosed were returnees from Kuwait

With the reporting of 41 new patients the total number of coronavirus cases in the country has risen to 1182.

40 out of the 41 reported infected patients yesterday (25) had arrived from Kuwait, and are currently under quarantine.

The other individual had arrived from Dubai and is subject to quarantine.

Meanwhile, the final rites of the 51 year old woman who died owing to coronavirus, was held last night according to international quarantine regulations at the Trincomalee general cemetery.

The woman had arrived from Kuwait and was being quarantined at the Trincomalee- Monkey Bridge Army camp quarantine facility.

She was a resident of Payagala and was one of the passengers who arrived in the group of 466 that arrived from Kuwait on the 20th.

Army commander, Lt. General Shavendra Silva noted that all measures have been taken to prevent the spread of Coronavirus within the group that arrived to Sri Lanka from Kuwait.

However, the GMOA deputy secretary, Dr. Naveen De Soysa noted that if those arriving from abroad are properly tested and is sent through the quarantine process, the reporting of cases within those groups can be contained.

Meanwhile, the deputy chairman of the airport and aviation company, Rajeev Suriyarachchi noted that the 273 passengers who were to arrive from Doha Qatar this morning was temporarily halted. The secretary of foreign relations Ravinatha Ariyasinghe has informed the acting ambassador to Qatar to find accommodation for passengers stranded there owing to flight cancellations.

He noted that this was a step taken according to the direction of minister of foreign affairs, Dinesh Gunawardena.

However, the flight bringing back Sri Lankan students from Belarus on the 28th as well as from Australia on the 29th is to arrive as scheduled.