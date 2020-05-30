The+Ministry+of+health+legalizes+another+50+guidelines

The Director General of Health Services, Consultant Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that it has not been made compulsory that all staff members in institutions should report for work when normalizing the country.

He further said that heads of these institutions should decide how many employees should be summoned for work.

Since there is more population density in Colombo and Gampaha, the Director-General of Health Services points out that more attention should be focused on this.

Meanwhile, Director General of Health Services, Consultant Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that arrangements will be made to legalize another 50 guidelines prepared by the Ministry of Health to eradicate the Coronavirus