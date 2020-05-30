157 Sri Lankan returnees from overseas have contracted the Coronavirus – 90 from Kuwait

Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said that with the spread of the Coronavirus, 157 Sri Lankans who arrived in the island from abroad, have been infected with the virus.

It is reported that 90 individuals who came from Kuwait and 18 from Dubai have contracted the Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, 40 of the last reported 41 Coronavirus infected persons from this country, were those who arrived from Kuwait and were under quarantine at quarantine centers.

The other person, health sectors said was a person who arrived from Dubai and was under quarantine.